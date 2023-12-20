Tributes to popular Peterborough postie and 'King of Woodston' who died just weeks after marrying his 'Angel'

Kenneth Beeby was a popular figure across Peterborough – with 250 people attending his funeral in the city

Kenneth Beeby

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a popular Peterborough postman and grandfather who sadly died just weeks after getting married.

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to Kenneth Beeby – known to many as ‘King Kenny’ – at a service at Peterborough Crematorium last week.

Kenneth had two sons – Dan (38) and Chris (36) – and was a doting grandfather to Harvey, Roux and Elia.

The popular postie was known as 'King Kenny' to many in Woodston

Kenny died aged 63 in November – just a few months after marrying Lynne – or Angel as she is known – after 20 years together.

Dan said: “They were married in August. It was the best wedding ever, at Ferry Meadows. So many people came to the ceremony.

"She misses him so much, and is struggling to come to terms with it, but the family has really come together to support each other.

"He was the most devoted, loving granddad ever – he loved spending time with his grandchildren.”

More than 200 people - including colleagues at the Royal Mail - turned to to pay their respects to Kenneth Beeby at Peterborough Crematorium

Around 250 people turned up to the funeral, with many coming from the Royal Mail, where he had worked for around 30 years, and others coming from the local sporting scene. He also worked for 15 years in the brick yards, and had many friends from his time there that turned up to remember him.

Dan paid tribute to his beloved dad, saying: “He had lots of nicknames, but everyone knew him as ‘King Kenny.’ We used to call him the King of Woodston, as so many people knew him around there.

"He always lived in Woodston, and we used to joke that he wouldn’t cross the bridge, because he loved the area so much

"He was well known for his sporting achievements. He played for Woodston Corinthians, Western Star, Holme Rovers and Belmore, and he was also a boxer.

"His personality on the field was like chalk and cheese compared to how he was off it.

"On the pitch, he was passionate and loyal – but off it he was the most generous, gentle human you could ever meet.

"He would do anything for anyone – he’d give the shirt off his back to help people. He was so well loved.

"He would shout up for people who needed help.

"He knew so many people through his work – he was everyone’s favourite postman, and he absolutely loved to speak to people.

"He loved all sport – not just football. There had not been a day in the last 5o years he hasn't placed a bet on the horses, and he loved days out at the races with his friends.

"We are so proud of him – one of the first things we would do is talk about dad and his achievements, and it is that pride that has helped us get through the the past few weeks.

"He was always the first on the dance floor, and the last off it. He made a joke of everything, and always had a smile on his face.