Tributes to much loved dad of three killed in crash near Bourne
Tributes have been paid to a father of three who sadly died in a collision near Bourne last month.
Sean Burlton (28), tragically died in a road traffic collision at Tongue End on 24 November.
Sean, who was 28 years old, is sadly missed by his family and friends. He was father to three children; he had a brother and three sisters including his twin sister, and in a statement, his family said they would never forget him.
The family said: “He will be remembered as a family man who could be really funny, he was a free spirit and someone who loved to be outdoors. He was kind and caring and will be missed by everybody. He lived on a boat some of the time and loved to be around nature, he was his happiest when he was outdoors.
“He really loved fishing and spent many hours enjoying his hobby. He was well known locally by many anglers.
“He worked as a dry liner in the plastering trade. We’ve heard from his colleagues and friends in the trade that he was great at his job. The support we’ve had from the industry has been overwhelming and a big comfort.
“Sean grew up in Pointon and went to the local school in Billingborough. In his younger days he loved banger racing and travelled to take part in competitions and events.
“We are very grateful for the support we have had at this difficult and painful time and would like to say thank you for Sean’s friends for that support.
“We would like to ask for privacy as we grieve for Sean.”
A number of people were arrested in connection with the collision, that happened at 3.37pm on 24 November. Three cars were involved, a grey Ford Focus, a black Vauxhall Insignia and a grey Volkswagen Touran.
Anyone with information about the collision should email [email protected] quoting incident number 270 of 24 November in the subject line, or call 01522 212316, quoting incident number 270 of 24 November.