Mrs Trivedi (76) was in charge of entertainment at the Peterborough Diwali festival, and served on the event’s committee for many years. She also worked as an interpreter for NHS in Peterborough

But away from the festival, she was known as an inspiration to many in Peterborough.Fellow committee member Rajni Reddy said: “We laud her for her energetic and enthusiastic spirit of dedication, even though she was a vulnerable septuagenarian. She has inspired many members of our Community and will always have a special place in our hearts.”