Senior Aircraftsman Shaun Thomas died following collision on August 8

The family of a dad who died on the A1 at Wittering have paid an emotional tribute to him, describing him as ‘one in a million’.

Senior Aircraftsman Shaun Thomas, who was born in Aberdare, South Wales, died on 8 August after he was struck by a vehicle near the entrance to RAF Wittering.

Now emotional tributes have been paid tribute to the popular family man.

Shaun Thomas was described as 'a handsome, funny, smart and a generous young man' by his heartbroken family

In a statement, his heartbroken family said: “Shaun was a handsome, funny, smart and a generous young man. He had a lot of ambitions in life, football being one of them.

“He was a huge Manchester United supporter. He loved travelling, cooking, playing Fifa, listening to music and spending time with his friends and family.

“He was known as the 'class clown' or as his sister would say, 'another Jim Carrey'. He loved playing pranks on others, and he never took life too seriously.

“He was the joy and soul of the party, and as a family we are absolutely heartbroken to have lost someone as special as Shaun."

“There will never be another Shaun Thomas - he was 1 in a million. “Shaun was his partner’s absolute world and he will be her forever love who she will keep in her heart for the rest of her life. “He lived his life to the fullest and us as a family will miss him so dearly. “He was a great friend, partner, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 3 of 8 August.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.