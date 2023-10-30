Tributes to former Perkins worker and army veteran from Peterborough killed in motorbike crash in Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a former Peterborough man who worked at Perkins for 20 years who was killed in a bike crash in Spain.

“Ray Wyer died last month in the collision, which involved a van.

Today his wife, Lesley, who had been married to Ray for 38 years, paid tribute to him, saying: “I still can it believe it has happened and that he is never coming back.”

Ray Wyer and his bike

Ray served in the Royal Artillery then going on to join the Parachute Regiment, before eventually starting work at Perkins.

Ray and Lesley lived in Reeves Way when they were married, before moving to Spain.

Lesley said: “He was always involved in sport, he played rugby and boxed for the Army then went on to play rugby for Perkins Engines.

"And it was while playing for Perkins that he sustained a serious knee injury where he completely shattered his knee cap. After several different operation and finally a total knee replacement he was offered early retirement which he took.

Ray and Lesley Wyer

“One of his biggest passion was motorbikes, although he hadn't ridden one for many years he saw his early retirement as a chance to start up again. He purchased a cruiser and had it all adapted as his injured leg didn't fully bend. We had many years enjoying travelling on the bike, but his thirst for speed got the better of him so he went on to riding a sports cruiser.

“We had talked a lot about moving to live in Spain, so we came over and found an old farmhouse we both loved and bravely made the move.

“Ray absolutely loved living in Spain especially with so many lovely roads to ride his bike on with very little traffic.”

