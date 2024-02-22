Tributes to former Dean of Peterborough Cathedral who oversaw numerous improvements at historic building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a former Dean of Peterborough who has died following a battle with ill health.

Charles Taylor was the Dean from 2007 to 2016 and in that time oversaw many changes at the Cathedral during his nine years.

When he retired, he paid tribute to the people of Peterborough, saying: “I shall really miss the wonderful people and community in which I live, not only in the cathedral but in the city, the diocese and the region.”

Charles Taylor

The current Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, paid tribute to his predecessor.

He said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of the former Dean, Charles Taylor, yesterday.

"Charles had fought a long battle with ill-health in retirement, exhibiting throughout, all the qualities of tenacity, courage, faithfulness and good humour for which he was rightly renowned.

"Under Charles’ leadership of the P900 campaign, the facilities and accessibility of the Cathedral were greatly enhanced, with step free access, new doors at the West Front, and new interpretation. The mosaic pavement in the Presbytery was beautifully restored and the organ re-pitched. Buildings in what was to be the Visitor Learning Centre were imaginatively restored and upgraded.

"Charles was energetic, gregarious, generous, and fun and he will be missed by very many. Our prayers are especially with his wife Catharine and their family.