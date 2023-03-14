Tributes to 19-year-old with heart of gold who died in crash near Oundle

The heartbroken family of a young man ‘with a heart of gold’ who died in a collision near Oundle have urged people not to lay flowers at the crash scene, so they don’t have reminders of the tragic incident.

Now Finbar’s family have paid tribute to the 19-year-old, saying they are ‘very heartbroken’ since the news. They also thanked people for their support since the crash.

Finbar Billings, who died in a crash on the A605

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, they said: “Our Winnie Woo, it is with the heaviest of hearts we are writing this.

“Our Finbar sadly passed away after a collision on Friday, March 10.

“We are obviously very heartbroken and are lost without him.

“Finbar was a ‘wild child’ as they say. He always knew how to make it better, he had a heart of gold and would always be there to offer a helping hand in a time of need. A genuine man who was taken from us too soon!

“As a grieving family we ask you not to go to the scene and lay flowers as it’s a route we travel often and don’t not wish to have reminders of this tragic event.

“We also ask you respect our privacy and give us the time to grieve.

“Thank you for your understanding and support, it’s very comforting.”

Northamptonshire Police are still investigating the crash, and officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.