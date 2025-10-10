Tributes have been paid to Alfie (27) from Peterborough following his passing earlier this month.

In paying tribute to him, friends have described him as ‘deeply caring’ and a person who loved to help people.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to give him the best possible send off and has raised over £1500 in less than a week.

In tribute, Lauren Tozer said: “We grew up together, side by side, sharing everything from made-up games and ridiculous home videos to the big milestones. Teenage parties, first loves, and all the ups and downs that came with growing up.

Alfie and Lauren.

"Alfie had such a kind heart. Even when life was tough for him, he always found a way to be there for other people. He cared deeply, and you could feel it in the way he listened and in the way he spoke about the things that mattered especially mental health. He struggled, yes, but he also used his experiences to help others feel seen, understood, and less alone. That was just who he was.

“He had a family who loved him so much and friends who will never forget him. Even those who lost touch over the years still talk about him with warmth and smiles, remembering the good times, the funny stories, and the love.

“Rest peacefully, Alfie. You will be missed forever and loved always.”

The GoFundMe page adds: “We’ve all felt the pain of losing someone we love. I’m reaching out to ask for help in giving Alfie the farewell he deserves, no mother should have to worry about finding the money to say goodbye to her child.

“Alfie was truly one of a kind, loved deeply by everyone who knew him. His spirit and memories will live on through all of us. It would mean so much to see everyone come together to celebrate his life and share the special moments and stories that made him he was.”

To support the campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/f/vs6trh-alfie.