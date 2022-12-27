Tributes paid to former Peterborough Evening Telegraph editor who was 'consummate professional'

Ken Thomas

Tributes have been paid to a former editor of The Peterborough Evening Telegraph who has been described as ‘a consummate professional.’

Ken Thomas died last week aged 85.

Ken was editor of the Evening Telegraph from 1983 until 1985, and also editor for the Stamford Mercury, the Peterborough Citizen and Advertiser, Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph and Corby Leader.

He started his career in newspapers in 1954 as a ‘cub’ reporter in Northamptonshire.

Later in his career he launched the EMAP training scheme to help young journalists, and was also editor in chief at EMAP and Johnston Press, the former owners of The Peterborough Telegraph.

Current PT photographer, David Lowndes, worked with Ken when he was in charge, and was full of praise for his old boss.

He said: “Ken was just a very nice man. He was not a fearsome editor – he was a consummate professional.

"Sometimes he was just like ‘one of the lads,’ which is not something you come across with a lot of editors.

"But he really knew his stuff, and he knew which direction the paper should have been going in.

"My condolences go to his family – he will be sorely missed.”

