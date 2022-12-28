Tributes paid to ‘amazing, kind, loyal’ Peterborough man killed in collision on Orton Parkway

The family of a Peterborough man who died in a collision on the Orton Parkway earlier this month have said their ‘love will never die’ for him.

Adam Finch, 29, of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough died when he was struck by a car on the Orton Parkway on December 6.

Today Adam’s family released a statement, saying he had made everything better when he came into their lives.

Adam Finch

His family said: “Adam was an amazing, kind, loyal man. There's nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends.

"He came into our lives and made everything better. Adam was also the best brother to his sister Jen, always making her laugh. He was an amazing son; his mum was happy he found happiness and she will miss him terribly.

"Adam's dad is feeling very empty without him. Our love for Adam will never die. Always in our hearts. Love Shirley, Mum, Dad and Jen."

Adam was a pedestrian on the parkway when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra at about 11.30pm on December 6. The incident happened below the Pennington Busway Bridge. Sadly Adam died at the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough, has been bailed until March, having been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses, or anyone who can help their investigation, to come forward.

