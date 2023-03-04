More than half of neighbourhoods in Peterborough have air pollution levels above the national average, according to official government estimates

New data released by the Friends of the Earth has shown that England’s tree cover is just 12.8%, compared to 38% in Europe.

The group claims that the government must double tree cover to address the interlinked climate, nature and public health crises, prioritising tree planting in the most in-need areas.

The research also finds that 43% of neighbourhoods have less that 10% tree canopy coverage, while 84% have less than 20% coverage.

In Peterborough, just three neighbourhoods have more than 20% coverage and seven have less than 10%.

The neighbourhoods are broken down below.

1 . Eye and Thorney Percentage of the neighbourhood with tree canopy: 2.4%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Newborough & Peakirk Percentage of the neighbourhood with tree canopy: 2.6%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Stanground Percentage of the neighbourhood with tree canopy: 5.9%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

4 . Glinton, Northborough & Maxey Percentage of the neighbourhood with tree canopy: 6.6%. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales