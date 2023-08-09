Travellers leave Peterborough Showground - but move a few miles to Hampton's Tump

Travellers who had set up an unauthorised camp on land at Peterborough’s showground have left the site – but only moved a few miles down the road.

Cambridgeshire police later said they had received no complaints about anti-social behaviour coming from the camp.

The travellers at Hampton

An eviction order was put in place, and there were reports police had given them an escort from the land – something which a police spokesman said did not happen – but the group left at 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 8.

However, the group did not travel far, with caravans setting up camp at The Tump in Hampton Hargate on the same evening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were liaising with other agencies to find out who owns the land before any further action was taken. They said : “Yesterday officers visited an unauthorised encampment in Orton Northgate and we are aware the group has now moved to Hampton.

“We have been to the site to carry out an assessment and engage with the people at the encampment.

“We are liaising with partners, including the local authority, and efforts are ongoing to establish who owns the land.

“No ongoing issues have been reported and we will continue to assess the situation.”