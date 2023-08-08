Fence broken as travellers set up camp at Peterborough's East of England Showground

A fence has been broken as travellers set up camp on land at the East of England Showground on Monday night (August 7).

A number of caravans arrived near Loch Lomand Way in Orton Northgate at around 11pm.

AEPG, the firm who own the Showground, have confirmed they are taking action to move the group on.

The camp was set up at about 11pm on Monday night. Photo: Cllr Stevenson

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “A fence was damaged to gain access. Police attended last night when this first occurred. Our Head of Security is working with a High Court Enforcement Agency this morning to arrange for Eviction Notices to be served as soon as possible.”

Throughout the year, there have been calls for Cambridgeshire Police to use more of their powers to move travellers on quickly from unauthorised camps, after complaints over anti-social behaviour surrounding the encampments.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson called for more action to be taken to stop traveller camps being set up, after a number had been set up in her ward this year already

Cllr Stevenson said: “This is the fifth encampment in Orton Waterville ward this Summer and the seventh in Orton. I recently asked a question to the cabinet member at full council about whether the council would set aside more budget for defences. The reply was that it’s the police’s responsibility to use their powers to evict. I call this a dereliction of duty on the part of the council. Residents need to be assured that all that’s possible is done to prevent the encampments from forming in appropriate places in the first place.”