Rail users in Peterborough are being warned of travel disruption over the May bank holiday week resulting from a combination of industrial action and track repairs.

The warning comes from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) which says that it will have an amended timetable in operation for its services from May 6 to May 11.

It says a limited shuttle service will be in place in some parts of the GTR network to support people with essential travel to airports.

And the rail operator warns that there will not be any trains running across most of its network on Tuesday, May 7.

Now GTR says that with engineering works taking place across the May Bank Holiday followed by industrial action, customers planning to travel by train during the May bank holiday must check their journeys for the entire period, starting from Saturday, May 4.

Officials say industrial action, involving a nationwide ban on overtime, by the ASLEF union will impact services from May 6 to May 11.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at GTR, said: “With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, we’re urging people to plan ahead because, regrettably, industrial action by the ASLEF union will impact train journeys.

“The majority of our services won’t be running on Tuesday, May 7, and this is in addition to planned engineering works during the bank holiday weekend, followed by an overtime ban from Monday 6 May.

"If you’re planning to travel by train next week, please check your journey online.

"We’re really sorry if the disruption will affect your plans.”

GTR says the amended timetable will mean fewer services overall but that this offers customers more certainty, with fewer on-the-day alterations.

Trains running in the overtime ban will be much busier than usual, especially at peak times. Customers planning to use GTR services between Monday 6 May and Saturday 11 May must check before travelling.