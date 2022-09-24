Rail users in Peterborough are being warned of travel chaos next month as a wave of strike action threatens to derail train services.

Three days of strike action have been flagged up by union bosses as part of an ongoing battle over pay, jobs and conditions.

The latest strike warning comes from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) which says 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators will walk out on October 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail strikes are already planned on October 1 when RMT members at train companies and Network Rail as well as train drivers in Aslef will not work and on October 5, when Aslef members will go on strike.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the absence of a new offer from bosses meant strike action would continue despite a meeting between union officials and the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

He said: “We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement.

“However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.”

Rail passengers are being warned of extensive disruption to services next month during three days of strike action.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “This latest strike will again mean very significant disruption for passengers, and we’ll be asking people to only travel if absolutely necessary due to the reduced service that will be in place.”

A spokesperson for rail service operator LNER said: “Timetables for October 1 will be available from Tuesday.

“We are reviewing the impact of future action and will provide an update when further timetables are available.”

A Rail Delivery spokesperson said: “Rather than staging more counterproductive action that will further alienate the very customers we need to secure the long-term future of the industry, the RMT leadership should commit to serious reform.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Thousands of people will again have their day-to-day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, doctor’s appointments, or travel to meet loved ones.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.