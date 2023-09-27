News you can trust since 1948
Transport Secretary told how £48 million of Government funds has kept Peterborough train station transformation on track

New rail maintenance hub is declared open
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST
Transport Secretary Mark Harper was given an insight into ambitious development plans for Peterborough’s Station Quarter during a visit to officially open a new rail hub.

The £75 million vision to transform the area around Peterborough Train Station was outlined to Mr Harper by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council.

The proposed development, which has secured Government levelling up funds of £48 million, will involve a new look double-sided train station plus a new office park and surrounding retail facilities.

From left, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper and Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, talk about plans to create a Station Quarter; below right, Mr Harper in a GBRailfreight engine to open the new rail maintenance hub in Peterborough, below left.From left, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper and Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, talk about plans to create a Station Quarter; below right, Mr Harper in a GBRailfreight engine to open the new rail maintenance hub in Peterborough, below left.
From left, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper and Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, talk about plans to create a Station Quarter; below right, Mr Harper in a GBRailfreight engine to open the new rail maintenance hub in Peterborough, below left.
Afterwards, Mr Bristow said: “We explained that this development will mean more jobs, new homes, new retail and will make Peterborough the gateway to the East of England.

"A new Station Quarter will open our city centre – the money will also deliver a new opening on the west side of the station.

He added: “The Government see our potential- Peterborough is a city on the up."

During the visit Mr Harper officially opened a £5.75 maintenance hub for GBRailfreight, which is expected to create 20 jobs.

Mr Harper said: “This impressive new maintenance hub demonstrates the important role private sector investment plays in modernising the rail freight industry and helping grow the economy.”

The hub, which is larger than six-Olympic swimming pools, was built in 10 months and brings back into use a derelict plot of land.

