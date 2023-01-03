Peterborough’s RMT union rep has said national strikes causing disruption to the UK’s rail network will continue for “as long as it takes” to bring about change.

It comes during a 48-hour walkout by 40,000 RMT union members due to a long-running dispute between the union and government over job protection, conditions and pay.

The strikes have caused chaos for commuters returning to work after the Christmas period – with four in five trains being cancelled across the country on the first of two day’s of planned industrial action on Tuesday (January 3).

Gareth Jones – Peterborough’s RMT rep and a station customer assistant train dispatcher at Peterborough Station - on the picket line at Peterborough Station

Speaking outside Peterborough Station on Tuesday morning, Gareth Jones – Peterborough’s RMT rep and a station customer assistant train dispatcher at the station – said pay is “not the main priority”.

"We’re striking to protect jobs, terms and conditions, and to secure a pay rise in this cost of living crisis,” Gareth, who joined the RMT picket line outside Peterborough Station, said.

“The government want to close travel centres [station kiosks], which will bring a loss of roles there, they want to change our terms and conditions, which have been long held and fought for over many years and we haven’t had a pay rise in three years.

"Inflation is going through the roof. It’s not on that during the Covid pandemic we were held as key workers and now it’s the opposite.

"I wouldn’t say the pay is unfair, but inflation has gone up and we’ve carried on throughout the pandemic without a pay rise.

"It’s only natural that if you work for a living that those efforts are rewarded.”

Gareth said he and RMT union members do not feel valued by the government and rail bosses, despite feeling appreciated by passengers.

"My passengers – the people I look after on a daily basis – they very much appreciate us,” he said.

"We don’t want to be striking – I’m losing a day’s pay for this – but some things are important, which you have to stand for. I’ll be here for as long as it takes.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Passengers have rightly had enough of rail strikes and want the disruption to end.

"The Government has demonstrated it is being reasonable and stands ready to facilitate a resolution to rail disputes. It’s time the unions came to the table and played their part as well.

“Inflation-matching pay increases for all public sector workers would cost everyone more in the long-term - worsening debt, fuelling inflation, and costing every household an extra £1000.

