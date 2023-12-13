Train spotters given treat as Flying Scotsman steams through Peterborough

World famous steam locomotive travelled through city and Fens on way to Worcester

Train spotters were given a treat this morning (Wednesday) as The Flying Scotsman steamed through Peterborough and the Fens.

The historic locomotive was taking a tour to Worcester when it came through at about 8am today.

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes captured the locomotive – which has been celebrating it’s 100th birthday this year – as it travelled near Whittlesey.

The Flying Scotsman passing through Whittlesey

The Flying Scotsman is due to be replaced by historic diesel engines when it arrives at Worcester, with the diesels passing through Peterborough just before 8pm today.

Peterborough has a good relationship with The Flying Scotsman – with vital repairs taking place at Nene Valley Railway in 2017, when problems with axles were spotted as it travelled through the city.