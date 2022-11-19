Tractor runs raise thousands for Peterborough's Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

“The incredible support that Lucy, my wife and I received from the team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the reason why we have been lending our support to the charity for so many years.”

A spectacular tractor run has raised thousands for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Zoe Gowler handed over £5,012.50 to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, raised from a road-run which saw 56-tractors trail the streets of villages such as Bury, Wistow and Great Raveley in memory of her husband.

The Barry Gowler Memorial Tractor Road Run was a fitting tribute to Barry who was from a farming background and had a passion for tractors.

Barry died in December leaving behind Zoe and their two young sons. He spent his final days being cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The day raised over £10,000 in total, which was split between Sue Ryder and Macmillan Cancer Care.

Zoe said: “There was always someone there to help at the hospice – the staff were brilliant. We wanted to get married, and they supported us to make that happen too. We learnt that Sue Ryder only gets a third of the money they need from the Government so after Barry died, we wanted to do something to raise money for the hospice.”

Over near Boston, Lincolnshire, another tractor-themed fundraiser was helping to raise further funds for the hospice. Doug and Janice Baker from Market Deeping have supported Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for the last five years after their daughter was cared for by the team in 2017. The couple have a vintage tractor called 'Lucy' named in her memory that they take to events for all to enjoy, whilst rattling their buckets for the charity. Their latest fundraiser held at the Red Cow Inn, Fishtoft near Boston raised £500 taking their overall fundraising for the hospice to £6938.

“The incredible support that Lucy, my wife and I received from the team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the reason why we have been lending our support to the charity for so many years,” said Doug. “It meant the world to us during the most difficult time, and we wanted to do something to raise funds for the hospice,” he added.

1. Tractor runs for Thorpe Hall Zoe presents a cheque to Sue Ruder Photo: Sue Ryder Photo Sales

2. Tractor runs for Thorpe Hall Doug and Janice Baker raised hundreds for the hospice at their event Photo: Sue Ryder Photo Sales

3. Tractor runs for Thorpe Hall Riley and Dyan Barry at the tractor run Photo: Sue Ryder Photo Sales

4. Tractor runs for Thorpe Hall Doug and Janice with their vintage tractor 'Lucy' Photo: Sue Ryder Photo Sales