Tour of Cambridgeshire ends after communities call for route to move

Cyclists galore came together and played their part in county history, as they bid farewell to the last ever Tour of Cambridgeshire over the weekend.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire heads from Peterborough into the Cambridgeshire countryside and features on a closed road circuit – with different disciplines including Sportive, Road Race, Time Trials and Gran Fondo.

Hundreds of athletes took to the roads to cycle routes – from 50 to 100 miles – with many hoping to qualify for the amateur World Championships taking place in Italy this September.

The festival kicked off on Friday with a charity concert, food fair and cycle expo. It included men and women’s road races, a time trial as well as 100, 66 and 50-miles races across Saturday and Sunday.

Riders began each day from the East of England Showground before the route moved.

The race began as an annual event in 2015 but has caused controversy with residents, politicians and businesses calling for a change in the route after the same places have been hit by the closures for several years.

On Saturday, road closures affected Alwalton, Chesterton, Morborne, Folksworth and Washingley and on Sunday roads in Hampton, Yaxley, Farcet, Woodwalton and Alconbury were shut to motorists.

Take a look at the following photographs taken by photographers, David Lowndes and Paul Marriott.

