Total cost of building eight lane, 25 metres long indoor swimming pool in Peterborough expected to be £36 million

The cost of building a 25 metre long indoor swimming pool in Peterborough complete with an array of fun facilities is likely to total £36 million, it has been revealed.

The hefty budget needed to construct the new indoor pool for the people of Peterborough has been revealed in just released documents from Peterborough City Council that also set out why a public swimming pool is now badly needed in the city.

It also reveals that councillors will have four options in front of them – the result of months of work over the summer by the city’s pool steering group made up of Friends of the Lido, City of Peterborough Swimming club, Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough Limited, Living Sport, plus Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and councillors.

The cost of the four options range from £25 million to £42 million but council chiefs warn that even with Government help, securing all the fund will not be easy.

New plans for an indoor 25 metres swimming pool have been drawn up by Peterborough City Council

Members of the council’s ruling cabinet will be told when they meet on October 14, that the preferred option - Option B – will cost £36 million.

The money – which is by no means a drop in the ocean will buy:

An eight lanes, 25 metre long competition-grade indoor swimming pool

Poolside and balcony seating for 300 people.

A 20 metre four lane learner pool with moveable floor.

Café

Softplay

Innerva health suite.

Community room.

Health rooms

Fitness suite with 150 stations and studios.

What are the other options?

Option A:. Cost £47 million. Includes a 50 metres long swimming pool, 10 lane main pool, with a 20 metres learning pool, café, spectator seating for 500 people, splash pad and fitness suite for 150 stations.

Option B: Cost £25 million. It features a 25 metres pool, six lane lane main pool, with a 10 metres learning pool, NO spectator seating, a 300 square metre leisure pool, café and fitness suite for 150 stations.

Option C: Cost £42 million: It includes a 25 metre, eight lane main pool, with a 10 metres learning pool, poolside spectator seating, 300 square metre leisure pool and a 150 square metres m splash pad, café and fitness suite for 150 stations.

These have so far been ruled out because options A and C are not considered affordable and will mean higher revenue costs to run.

While Option B is the most affordable it does not provide sufficient swimming capacity, which is suggested to be a minimum of a 25 metres, eight lane swimming pool with an appropriate learner pool.

How will the new pool be paid for?

Five months ago, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves created a lot of excitement in Peterborough when she unveiled in her Spending Review a new £240 million Growth Mission Fund and then promptly mentioned a new swimming pol in Peterborough as a project that could quality for help.

But members of the cabinet will be told that since then no further details have been published although it is still expected that the replacement pool will be eligible for the bid and if successful funds could be available from April 2026.

However, councillors will be told that developing a new pool complex will require ‘significant external funding’ before the project can be viable.

And its is likely that funding will be required from several sources.

Council chiefs are currently exploring all opportunities available including Sport England, Living Sport, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and private funding opportunities.

But a report to the cabinet warns: “It is expected that funding bodies will require a full Green Book proposal to be submitted.

"This is a complex, but robust process which will likely take approximately six months to complete. This work is now in the early stages of development and expected to conclude by the end of February 2026”.

The report adds: “Funding bids and business cases will be developed to attract Government and private sector investment.

"Once funding is in place, a full business case will be presented to a future Cabinet meeting to approve the development.

And it warns: "The funding bid will not only set out the capital requirements, but any ongoing revenue impacts for the Council.”

Is there a need for an indoor swimming pool in Peterborough?

Quite simply, yes.

Since the recent demolition of the Regional Pool, Peterborough has been without a public indoor swimming pool.

New data from the council’s feasibility study into the options for a replacement pool shows that swimming pool capacity in the city currently stands at 10.44 square metres per 1,000 residents.

This figure is regarded as low.

The council says this is reflected in the levels of unmet demand for swimming in the peak period.

The report also declares the level of under provision in Peterborough is ‘significant’ with the closure of the Regional Pool only increasing the level of swimming pool deficiency in the city.

It warns: “The existing public swimming stock is at capacity and highly unlikely to cope with increased usage either as a consequence of more people swimming or through the demand created by increases in population growth.”

The study’s findings are also supported by Sport England which has identified a lack of swimming provision in Peterborough and in the neighbouring local authority areas.

Of course, the council could choose to shelve the entire project and to do nothing but this is rejected in the face of the closure of the previous pool and the insufficient capacity of swimming in the city.

Where will it be built?

While a number of sites have been considered, it is felt that the pool should be in the city centre preferably at Bishop’s Road, to take advantage of public transport links, its proximity to the Lido and other commercial advantages.

Other out of city centre locations were not viable due to size of land, accessibility and fewer commercial opportunities.

What do the politicians say?

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, the council leader, said: "As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, I am fully aware that Peterborough needs a new swimming pool as soon as possible.

"We know that there is support from our Labour Government for our plans and we will be bidding for a contribution from the £240 million funding pot for local projects which was announced in the summer.

"We are hopeful this will pay for a substantial part of the pool.

"It’s fantastic news that these exciting plans are moving forward, demonstrating this administration’s commitment to collaborative working and a focus on key projects.”

Councillor Zameer Ali, the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Public Health, said: “I am delighted that our exciting plans for this much-needed facility are moving forward, demonstrating this administration’s commitment to collaborative working and focus on key projects.

"Back in the summer we welcomed the government's £240 million funding pot for local projects and we anticipate this will pay for a substantial part of the pool.

"We will also work with partners to secure additional funding for this vital development.

"As one of the fastest growing cities in the country we are fully aware that Peterborough needs a new swimming pool as soon as possible.

"As a council, we also must balance the need to increase swimming and sporting provision alongside affordability and running costs.

"This is why we have explored a range of options and are looking to progress what we and our partners feel is the most suitable choice.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The swimming pool steering group has been looking at options since July and considered a world-class 25 metre pool would be easier and quicker to deliver for the city.

"Space and cost was an issue for a bigger pool.

"This allows the flexibility for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor to come forward with any plans he has for a community stadium alongside a pool and for City of Peterborough Swimming Club to hold training and competitive meets at the new venue.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “It’s really positive to see plans moving forward for a new 25-metre competition-grade pool.

"Since the Regional Pool was closed, there has been a clear need for modern and accessible leisure facilities in the city, and I know that bringing back an indoor pool has been a priority for the Labour administration at the City Council since taking over power last year, working with local swimming organisations.

"The Government has shown support for investing in this project, and I’ll keep making the case for funding to be fully confirmed once the business case is submitted."