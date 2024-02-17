Top marks for 'outstanding' Peterborough Crematorium in official inspection
Dedicated staff at Peterborough Crematorium have been praised after the venue received an outstanding inspection report.
The facility, based in Mowbray Road, was recently inspected by the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities (FBCA) and scored an impressive 462 points out of a possible 470.
It was judged on key areas including staff, services and facilities, administration, grounds and memorialisation, premises and facilities and Environmental.
Councillor John Howard, Peterborough City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance and Finance, said: “It’s wonderful to see this service getting the recognition it deserves. I would like to say a big well done to the team involved, this achievement shows a great deal of professionalism and dedication and is something to be proud of.”
Danny Corr, Peterborough City Council’s Bereavement Services Manager - Operations, said: “This report reflects the professionalism, dedication and commitment from all the staff in Bereavement Services, and was a huge team effort.”
The inspection was carried out by Michael Day, from the FBCA in December and he highlighted the chapel as being ‘clean and tidy with no litter present’ and praised staff for ‘always being present to assist mourners’.
He also described the interior of the crematorium building as being ‘well presented with high standards of maintenance throughout’ and noted that the crematorium grounds were also well maintained.
The Crematorium, which spans around 26 acres of land, opened in 1958. Since then, it has won the Green Flag Award and it holds the Gold Standard as members of the Chartered for the Bereaved.