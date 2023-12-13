Top drawer Peterborough husband and wife are named best kitchen fitters in the land
A Peterborough couple are reaching for the champagne after being named the best kitchen fitters in the country at an awards ceremony.
Married Andrew and Maria Thomas who run AT Installation Services LTD, won the Kitchen Fitter of the Year Award, sponsored by Kitchen Kit, at the 2023 On The
Tools Awards. The ceremony celebrates those in the trade who go above and beyond to shape the future of the industry.
The couple were given the award as along with their exceptional work fitting bespoke kitchens, Andrew and Maria from AT Installation Services are passionate about giving back. From supporting projects by UK builders’ charity, Band of Builders to leading transformation projects for Peterborough children’s charity ‘Little Miracles.’
An apprentice at AT Installation Services LTD, Aaron Machin, had also been nominated for an award in this year’s On The Tools Awards, with Aaron securing runner-up status in the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ category.
Lee Wilcox, CEO and co-founder of On The Tools said: “UK tradespeople are some of the most diligent and passionate workers you can ever come across. Many would tell you they have enough on their plate without the added labour of taking on charitable responsibilities. This is what makes workers like Andrew and Maria worthy of celebration; enough is never enough when it comes to using your energy to support those who might be less fortunate. A massive congratulations to Andrew and Maria and the whole team at AT Installation Services LTD.”