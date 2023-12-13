Top drawer Peterborough husband and wife are named best kitchen fitters in the land

Andrew and Maria Thomas, who run AT Installation Services won the Kitchen Fitter of the Year Award at the On The Tools awards night

A Peterborough couple are reaching for the champagne after being named the best kitchen fitters in the country at an awards ceremony.

Married Andrew and Maria Thomas who run AT Installation Services LTD, won the Kitchen Fitter of the Year Award, sponsored by Kitchen Kit, at the 2023 On The

Tools Awards. The ceremony celebrates those in the trade who go above and beyond to shape the future of the industry.

The couple were given the award as along with their exceptional work fitting bespoke kitchens, Andrew and Maria from AT Installation Services are passionate about giving back. From supporting projects by UK builders’ charity, Band of Builders to leading transformation projects for Peterborough children’s charity ‘Little Miracles.’

An apprentice at AT Installation Services LTD, Aaron Machin, had also been nominated for an award in this year’s On The Tools Awards, with Aaron securing runner-up status in the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ category.