Tis the season to be jolly as Parkinson's UK join care homes for festive fun

Tixover House and Chater Lodge’s Community events were in full swing as we welcomed Liz Knowles from Parkinson’s UK as residents and guests enjoyed live musical entertainment, mulled wine, mince pies and other festive treats.

General Manager’s, Ive Alexander and Zoe Postgate said and agreed: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely our favourite time of the year.”