Time frame for community groups to purchase Peterborough village pub listed as 'asset of community value' passes with no bids
The future of The Bull pub in Newborough remains uncertain after no “valid expressions of interest” were received from community groups.
The pub, which is listed as an asset of community value, closed suddenly in February.
Due to the pub’s status, when it was placed on the market in May, a period moratorium was begun, which allowed time for community interest groups to register their interest to be treated as potential bidders for the pub.
Potential bidders had to be able to show a local connection and must have met the criteria set out by the Localism Act 2011.
Should an interested group come forward then a full six month moratorium period would have begun to give them the time to prepare a bid and to generate the necessary funds for the purchase.
The period has now passed, however, with no valid expressions of interest received meaning that the owners of the pub are legally free to sell the pub or its land to whoever they wish and for whichever purpose.
Peterborough City Council’s Property Records Office stated: “Under the Asset of Community Value regulations, the property has entered an 18-month protected period- ending on October 17, 2025- during which time the property owner may undertake any relevant disposal of part or whole of the land concerned and this will not trigger any further moratorium periods for the duration of the protected period.”
The last update received from owners Stonegate last month stated that there were no firm plans to sell the pub as a whole or to sell any part of the land but that they were “working hard to find the right publican so that the pub can open and trade as soon as possible.”
The statement added: “At present, we are not sure when the pub will reopen and trade.
"Our regional manager has been actively recruiting for this pub and has been speaking to interested parties, however, to date they have not progressed to application stage.
"At present, there are no plans to sell the pub as a whole and no firm plans to sell any part of the land.
"We can also confirm that our property team have been obtaining quotes to arrange for a contractor to visit the pub to attend the grounds.
"We are working hard to recruit the right publican so that the pub can open and trade as soon as possible and become the heart of the local community."