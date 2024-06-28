Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub closed its doors in February.

Uncertainty remains over when The Bull pub in Newborough will reopen.

The pub, which is listed as an asset of community value, closed suddenly in February.

Owners Stonegate have said that there are no firm plans to sell the pub as a whole or to sell any part of the land but that they are “working hard to find the right publican so that the pub can open and trade as soon as possible.”

The Bull, Guntons Road, Newborough.

The brewery said in the middle of May that it was hoping to reopen the pub ‘in the next few weeks’ but there remains uncertainty about when this might happen.

A recent statement from Stonegate, obtained by Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Mark Ormston said: “At present, we are not sure when the pub will reopen and trade.

"Our regional manager has been actively recruiting for this pub and has been speaking to interested parties, however, to date they have not progressed to application stage.

"At present, there are no plans to sell the pub as a whole and no firm plans to sell any part of the land.

"We can also confirm that our property team have been obtaining quotes to arrange for a contractor to visit the pub to attend the grounds.

"We are working hard to recruit the right publican so that the pub can open and trade as soon as possible and become the heart of the local community."

Cllr Ormston added: “Newborough needs to retain its pub. The Bull and its grounds are a central hub for many residents.