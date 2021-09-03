Timber goods maker in Spalding is recruiting apprentices

The production process at George Barnsdale.

A manufacturer of timber windows and doors is hosting an open event to recruit new apprentices.

George Barnsdale, based in High Street, Donington, Spalding, is staging the event on September 8th from 5pm to 8pm.

Attendees will hear about the opportunities available and will be able to take a tour of the factory with the production director, Darren Templeman.

A spokesperson said: “Guests will be able to see a world of opportunity in woodwork and joinery.

“They will see the way George Barnsdale work with timber using the latest in technology and machinery.”

The new apprenticeship opportunities are for Level 2 wood product manufacturing operatives and will see apprentices producing wood products for the construction industry and playing their part in supplying the housing, commercial, public and building sectors.

George Barnsdale is well known for its work with construction giants such as Balfour Beatty and Lendlease.