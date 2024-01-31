Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been drawn up to open a floor coverings and bathroom showroom on a Peterborough business park.

Retailers Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain are seeking to occupy two units at the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for a change of use of units three and four at Bourges View to allow the floor coverings and bathroom operators, which are part of the same brand, to move in.

This image shows the layout of the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, with the units planned to be occupied by Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain marked in orange and next to the Costa Coffee drive-thru.

A document submitted with the application states that while the proposed operation is similar to other uses already approved at the site, the brands specific needs are felt not to be covered by the current approvals.

It adds: “The proposal is not for a high street retailer and the proposed operation principally serves members of the trade.

“The brand has eight outlets nationally and it operates exclusively from warehouse premises in employment locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The operation is consistent with wider commercial operations along Maskew Avenue.”

The units sit between a Costa Coffee drive-thru and a new Millfield Autos base on the park, which developers recently completed.

The park has 21 units and is home to American fast food chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell, building industry supplier Toolstation, fastening materials trader Wurth UK , which has agreed a 10-year lease, and mobility aid retailer CareCo. Storage specialist Lokn’Store has a unit on the site.