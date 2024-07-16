Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Park wins award for 22nd consecutive year

Three Peterborough parks have retained the prestigious Green Flag Award that marks them out as among the best in the country.

Central Park, Itter Park and Manor Farm Park in Eye have kept the coveted accolade.

And for Central Park it is the 22nd year running it has held the award.

The international accolade, now in its 28th year, highlights that the parks, maintained for the council by Aragon Direct Services, hold the highest possible environmental standards and are exceptionally maintained and managed, with high-quality visitor facilities.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Once again we are absolutely delighted that three of our parks have retained this prestigious award.

"It is testament to the hard work of the teams at Aragon, who have maintained these much-loved spaces to such high standards.

"Thank you to the volunteer groups who support these parks. They help promote the use and care of the parks’ facilities within their communities, seek funding and park improvements, and provide valuable feedback to the council.

“We are fully committed to creating a greener city and reducing carbon emissions.

"We also know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and we will continue to maintain them to the highest standards.”

Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved with these parks on achieving a Green Flag Award.

"They are vital green space for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and provide important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

"We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

"It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards maintained parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.