Thousands raised to help family of Wisbech rugby player Arturas Rudys who died during match

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a Wisbech rugby player who died during a match at the weekend.

Arturas Rudys, a father of a two-year-old son, Emilijus, suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the Eastern Counties First Division game against Diss at Wisbech Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the club, he died shortly afterwards.

Following the tragic incident, the RFU, who run the game in England, paid tribute to Arturas, and said: “On behalf of everyone at the RFU, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Arturas Rudys who tragically died yesterday.

The thoughts of everyone in the game are with Wisbech rugby, their players, members and the wider rugby community.”

A fundraising page set up by Jolita Kiseliovaite, Arturas’ girlfriend, had already raised more than £14,000 by Monday morning, as members of the rugby community, and from further afield, have donated.

Jolita said: “I can't give up, I have to live and show the right path to the our child. I have never asked for money yet, but I want to reach out to you and ask for help.”

Wisbech Rugby Club issued a statement which read: "We know this will be a very difficult time for the player’s family, friends, teammates and the wider club community, but all can be assured of our full support."