Thousands raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice during December Daily Dash

The December Daily Dash challenge was started in 2015 by husband and wife Jackie and Mark Smith, after Jackie’s dad, Mike, received care from a Sue Ryder hospice. In the first year 13 people signed up to take part, raising £5,000.

Since then the festive fundraiser has continued to grow in popularity and over 800 people in the UK and across the world took part in 2021, raising more than £100,000 to support the charity’s vital palliative, neurological and bereavement support services.

Dash founders Jackie and Mark said: “A huge well done and thank you to everyone who pulled on their trainers and braved the unpredictable winter weather every day in December. After another challenging year in the wake of the pandemic, it was a great reminder of all that is good about the challenge – creating a daily habit to get moving, seeing friends, having fun and making memories.

“We have loved seeing all of the pictures and videos on social media and hearing about how people have enjoyed the sense of achievement that those 31 days of running and walking brings. Thank you for all your support and we hope to see everyone back at the end of 2022!”

Staff from Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice were among those who took on the December Daily Dash locally. Colleagues from all parts of the hospice took part, including Sue Ryder Nurses and nursing assistants, doctors, complementary therapists, administrators, fundraisers, chefs, and staff from the family support team and virtual day services. Calling themselves Team Reindeer, they each did 5k on a different day in December. In total, they raised £520 for the compassionate care they provide at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Team Reindeer member and Sue Ryder Nurse Tracy Hamilton, who works on the hospice’s specialist palliative care inpatient unit, did a 5k walk in scenic North Wales. Tracy said: “I decided to walk this year to offer support to the team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and to help to raise funds. We have cared for some patients recently who have young children. To help raise money to support families through a difficult time has really struck a chord.”

Vicki Lunn, the hospice’s Community Fundraising and Operations Officer, completed a 5k walk in the countryside near Spalding. She said: “I wanted to get involved with the festive challenge as it was my way of giving back to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. I live locally and have seen the amazing work that Sue Ryder does for patients and their families in the local community. Raising funds at Christmas is vital so that the hospice staff can ensure a patient’s final wishes are fulfilled and their precious moments with family are filled with so much love.”

Caroline Graham, Director of Fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “We know that December can be an incredibly difficult month for many, and taking part in the December Daily Dash provides a great way for people to take some time out, to think and reflect whilst raising money for families needing our care.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to each and every person who completed the December Daily Dash 2021 in support of Sue Ryder. For every step you took and pound you’ve raised you’re helping us continue to be there when it matters most.”