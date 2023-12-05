Thousands raised for Kidney Research at Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk

Dozens wrap up warm for five mile charity walk

Thousands of pounds were raised for a Peterborough based charity at a freezing winter walk.

The first ever Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk was held on Sunday, with £12,000 raised for Kidney Research UK.

More than 100 people took part in the event, wrapping up warm for the snowy, five-mile circular walk, starting at Peterborough Cathedral and taking in the scenic surroundings of Nene Park.

Becca Moore, 28, from Peterborough, was putting her best foot forward. “My beautiful cousin generously donated a kidney to me in 2019 which gave me a whole new lease of life,” she said. “Sadly, my donated kidney went into rejection in June this year, and I am now waiting for my second transplant.”

“I’m proud to have completed the Winter Walk with the rest of my team – ‘Becca’s Kidney Beans’ – to raise money for Kidney Research UK. A transplant isn’t currently a cure but hopefully by supporting research, one day kidney disease will end!”

The walk was followed by the annual advent service hosted at Peterborough Cathedral. Attendees were treated to a festive, candlelit evening of singing by the Cathedral choir to mark the start of Advent.

Marc Shaw, head of community, events and volunteering at Kidney Research UK, said: “We are delighted that so many people braved the cold on Sunday to join our Winter Walk. The money raised will help accelerate vital research into kidney disease and we are very grateful to our supporters and to Peterborough Cathedral for working with us on this special event as we forge new and stronger bonds in the local area. Peterborough has been our home town for decades and we’re excited to be driving new initiatives locally which have the potential to benefit patients across the UK.”

1 . Kidney Research UK Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk Becca Moore (second from right) and friends. Becca took part as she is waiting for a kidney transplant Photo: Kidney Research Photo Sales

2 . Kidney Research UK Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk There was a snowy start to the walk Photo: Kidney Research UK Photo Sales

3 . Kidney Research UK Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk Some of the people who took part in the wintry weather Photo: Kidney Research UK Photo Sales