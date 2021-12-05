Thousands raised for Cancer Research at Peterborough Relay for Life

The inspiring group of fundraisers are celebrating after raising the money at the event, which was held at Ferry Meadows earlier this year.

Cancer Research UK were forced to cancel mass participation events in 2020 to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak. This included the Relay For Life event in Peterborough.

COVID-19 has caused a devastating loss of research funding. Cancer Research UK is predicting a staggering £300 million drop in income over the next three years which could put future medical breakthroughs at risk.

But while the 2020 event was cancelled, it was able to go ahead in a modified form this year, and Relay For Life Peterborough raised a tremendous £26,312.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s generous support. Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and Relay members are sincerely thankful to the people of Peterborough for giving their support today to help save lives tomorrow.

People of all ages were asked to raise vital funds through a wide range of activities from half marathon runs to sponsored silences and donations from their family, friends and work colleagues.

Cherie Titchener, volunteer Event Chair of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Peterborough, said: “Relay For Life is a great way to spend time with your family, friends and colleagues while raising money for a truly worthwhile cause.

“Thanks to the fantastic fundraising and support from our Teams and sponsors, we can ensure life-saving research continues, so that people affected by cancer get the support they need. We would like to sincerely thank all our suppliers and supporters on the day. In particular, we would like to thank our sponsors, Groome’s Decorating, Moore Thompson Accountancy and Escape Fitness, as well as our amazing entertainers Dizzy Miss Lizzys, Upon This Rock, Young Tech Academy, Jam Studios, Michelle’s Zumba and Hicks Karate . Finally, a huge thank you to Ferry Meadows Country Park for hosting our event.”

Cherie added: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. Fundraising for Relay For Life is about being part of a community united in the belief that it can make a difference.”

“Covid-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder, but we are determined that we will never stop finding new ways to support Relay For Life. The Peterborough Committee is now looking forward our 2022 event and we are asking the public to get behind us by fundraising in imaginative ways.”

For more information about Relay For Life and to enter a team, visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.

Eloise Morgan (5) with the Escape Fitness team

The Cancer survivors team

The Cancer survivors team

Organiser Del Singh