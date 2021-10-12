Thousands raised as Peterborough takes on the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life to help beat cancer

The event was held on Sunday at Ferry Meadows, and hundreds of people turned up to take on the challenge.

A track was set up in the park for people to walk round, while there were also a range of other activities - from live music to zumba sessions.

So far the event has raised around £17,500.

Del Singh was one of the organisers of the event. He said; “It was an absolutely fantastic day - the weather gods helped with giving us a sunny day.

“It was an emotional start, when we had the first lap from people who had survived cancer. I was on the microphone to introduce them, and I was overcome with emotion. I have lost too many friends and family to cancer, and I wanted them to be in that walk.”

A total of 21 teams took part in the walk, with people taking to the track over five hours.

Del said: “Throughout the event there was always someone on the track - cancer doesn’t stop, so why should we?

“There were people who just stumbled on the event and joined in when they heard it was to raise money for Cancer Research.”

Along with the walk itself, a number of bands took to the stage including ‘Upon This Rock,’ a group made of Peterborough school pupils including George Elliott, who finished runner up on ITV’s The Voice Kids.

Gizz Butt’s band, Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s also put on a show, while there were karate demonstrations from Hicks Karate and a zumba session from Michelle Bellamy.

The event was the first Relay for Life ever held in Peterborough, but there are already plans in place for next year’s event.

Del said the organisers - which included Cherie Titchener, Tracey Yearwood, Sharon Post, Lisa McLoughlin, Hugh Burnham, Sharon Clapham, Sarah Sindall, Ralph Titchener, Jason Yearwood and Gill Burgess - wanted to say a special thank you to Boon’s Transport, who provided a flatbed truck to act as a stage, the Young Technician’s Academy, who provided the sound system, and Ferry Meadows.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the cause can visit https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1995&pg=entry

1. The Cancer Research UK Relay for Life The event has raised more than £17,500 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Cancer Research UK Relay for Life The event has raised more than £17,500 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Cancer Research UK Relay for Life The event has raised more than £17,500 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The Cancer Research UK Relay for Life The event has raised more than £17,500 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales