Thousands raised as Peterborough fundraisers swim, run, walk and skip from 'London to Paris'

Participants took part in a range of activities to raise the money

A dedicated team ran, swam and skipped their way over 300 miles to raise money for a number of charities.

Liza Raby runs two hair salons in Peterborough and Bourne, organised the marathon trek to raise funds for causes that help her son, Spencer.

The initial target was for the participants to cover 300 miles, roughly the distance between London and Paris, but they have gone above and beyond by covering over 391 miles - enough to cover the distance between Lincoln and Paris. The charities, Say Hello, Circles Network and Caverstede Nursery School, all support people with learning disabilities.

Spencer is cared for by Home from Home Care, and Liza came up with the idea for the challenge as part of her role on her salon’s charity committee - which has raised over £120,000 in 15 years. The event was sponsored by Hings Group, who donated £600 to cover costs including t-shirts.

Liza said: “We normally do an annual charity ball but this year we’re doing lots of smaller events and fundraising activities instead. We’re doing things like a Halloween party, a bingo night and a bake sale, but we also wanted to do a fitness challenge. We had the idea to do a virtual London to Paris cycle, and that became London to Paris by any means - be it running, walking or skipping!

“Myself and some of the other committee members completed the London to Paris cycle and then challenged ourselves to come back! Collectively, including clients of the salon, we covered over 6,000 miles which is fantastic. It’s also been great to see the different homes across Home From Home Care getting involved as well and completing the challenge. Everyone joined together and encouraged each other so it was great to see.

“Our initial target was to raise £1,500 for our three charities during the challenge, but we’ve actually raised £2,330 so far which is amazing.”

The charities that will receive the funds all support people with learning disabilities. Say Hello helps adults with learning disabilities to overcome loneliness and social isolation by organising inclusive and fun activities in the community.

Circles Network supports people with learning disabilities of all ages in transformational and empowering ways to live fulfilling and inclusive lives.

Meanwhile Caverstede Nursery School is home to the Peterborough Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Hub.

Managing director of Home From Home Care, Paul de Savary said: “I am tremendously proud of all the colleagues and individuals across Home From Home Care who took part in the London to Paris challenge. Raising over £2,000 for three very important charities that do great work for people with learning disabilities is absolutely fantastic, and it showcases the selflessness of our team and the individuals they support.