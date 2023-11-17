Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity based in Yaxley that has helped hundreds of youngsters needs to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds in just a few months to survive.

The Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) has launched a campaign to save its services from a lack of funding – setting a target of raising £300,000 by April to keep its doors open. The closure of the charity would threaten hundreds of children supported by their mental health services.

Based in Yaxley, YPCS supports children across Cambridgeshire between 11 and 18 years old with a range of mental health services, including clinical therapy and support through an experienced team of health professionals and staff.

In the last year alone, the charity supported 450 young people in the region through their counselling services. They helped a further 800 through projects with the NHS – and as the charity makes a call for support, they have 90 young people actively using their services across their locations.

YPCS is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, after being established in 1994 by local GP, Dr Gillie Evans – but is under threat as it struggles with a lack of regular funding and income.

The £300,000 represents the operational costs required to support the young people currently using the charity’s services. Ensuring they can weather the current storm and build a bank of finances to continue to provide their services into the future.

The target also translates to the charity being able to provide 12-session courses of therapy to over 550 children.

Dr. Alison Graham, a GP and Chair of the YPCS, introduced the #SaveYPCS campaign with a rallying call for support. She said: “We find ourselves with just six months to save this charity that we love so deeply – and that provides such a critical mental health service to the young people of our city and our region at a time when those services are needed more than ever.

"Today, according to the Charlie Waller Trust, just 25% of children and young people who need mental health support actually get it.

“The pandemic exacerbated an already worsening mental health crisis in our young people, and with an NHS that is strapped for resources, charities like YPCS fill a crucial gap in services. As is so often the case with charities under pressure, our situation does not come due to a lack of demand.

“So, today, we’re calling on everyone – the public, businesses, councils and MPs alike – to join our cause and help save our charity. No donation is too small, or idea too big. Whether it’s making us a part of your work Christmas party plans, or partnering with us in a long-term capacity.

“There is no charity like the YPCS. For 30 years we have supported the young people of this city – and we call on you to help us do it again.”