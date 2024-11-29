Thousands apply for Tiger pass giving £1 bus travel for under 25s

Mayor says pass is ‘making a real difference’

There are now more than 32,000 Tiger passes in circulation across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire providing £1 bus travel to those aged under-25.

The pass is one of the most successful young person’s travel cards in the country and was introduced in May this year by Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

The new Tiger bus pass is free of charge and designed to make public transport more affordable for young people. Helping them to travel to school, college, training, work and shopping activities.

Young people can still sign up and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, is urging more young people in the city to sign up for the free card.

Bus users in the region have had a further boost recently with an announcement of £10 million more from the Government to help improve bus services in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire said:

“The £1 Tiger bus pass is making a real difference to young people’s day-to-day lives everyday .

“To have more over 30,000 Tiger passes in the hands of young people is a clear sign of its popularity and just how needed this scheme was.”

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough added: “The Tiger pass has been a huge success so far but I want to make sure even more young people and students have the opportunity to benefit from better travel.

“Bus miles travelled in Peterborough has halved over the last decade. We need to reverse that by making bus travel better, more efficient and reliable.”