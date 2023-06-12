Crowds descend in their thousands as temperatures soar at ever-popular Open Farm Weekend event in Thorney

Amid soaring temperatures, people from across the region flocked to the ever-popular Open Farm and Vintage Weekend at Michael Sly’s Park Farm estate in Thorney on June 10 and 11.

Now in it’s 16th year, the much-loved annual event once again showcased the best of British farming practices and entertained visitors with all manner of activities and demonstrations related to agriculture and the countryside.

With the mercury hitting a balmy 27 degrees on the Saturday, ice cream vans and drinks vendors did a brisk trade, keeping families hydrated as they ambled around the expansive estate soaking up the farming-based fun.

Along with opportunities to sit in combines and tractors of all shapes and sizes, and tour the estate aboard tractor-pulled safari carriages, crowds were treated to sheep shearing, gun dog and falconry shows.

Wood carving, horse shoeing and harvesting demonstrations were also on hand, plus there were opportunities to get up-close-and-personal with military tanks, fire engines and threshing machines.

The welcoming shade of the farmers market hosted stalls-a-plenty, while kids enjoyed countless opportunities to win prizes and get stuck into food-making and crop-making activities in the large barn.

People also queued patiently for the chance to see livestock up close, with the oh-so-cute baby chicks typically being first in line for a cuddle.

Long-time Thorney resident Michael described the event – and the weather – as “absolutely glorious.”

A consistent sight throughout the day, Michael – protected from the sun in his straw hat – was always on hand to speak with visitors.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph that the feedback he received was entirely positive, and that people were generally “blown away” at having so much to do at a free event.

Speaking about the importance of maintaining Open Farm as a free-to-enter weekend, he said: “This couldn’t happen without the support of a number of the allied businesses in agriculture locally, and neighbouring farmers.”

Michael was also keen to praise the "army of volunteers” without whom the event could not happen:

“There are 80-100 people here today,” he said, “all volunteering their time to put this on as a free event.”

Though it is a lot of work and takes a lot of time and effort to put on, Michael is certain Open Farm is worthwhile.

“If people go away enjoying a good day out and learning something about great quality UK food and what we do locally here in the Fens,” he said, “then it’s all good.”

This is the 16th year the Open Farm and Vintage Weekend has been held at Park Farm in Thorney.

Trevor Wayborn with his sheep show. Behind and just out of shot is Belinda the sheep, who - to the delight of the audience - tries to nibble Trevor's bottom whenever he bends over to shear one of his sheep.

The sheep show, which performed four times per day, always pulled a big crowd.

Lucy Saddler, Emma-Jayne Willis and Sadie Richmond in the poultry pen