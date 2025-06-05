Thorney farm will be open to visitors this weekend at special event

Open Farm Weekend returns to Park Farm, Thorney Photo: ©Tim Scrivener

Enjoy the best of the countryside and agriculture at a farm’s open weekend – and some other events to look forward to this week.

Park Farm. Thorney, June 7 and 8

The annual two-day rural and farming festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors over the weekend, all ager to learn more about rural life and see the region’s rich farming heritage for themselves.

Now in it’s 18th year, the farm will be showcasing the best of British farming practices and entertaining guests with activities, exhibits and demonstrations related to agriculture and the countryside.

Attractions include a Kids Zone with pedal tractors and a chance to milk the cow and goat! Interactive demonstrations such as butter and sausage making. Mini Farmers Market. The Sheep Show. Livestock Zone where you can meet the animals. Working and static vintage machinery. (Photo: ©Tim Scrivener)

The Class of 55

The Cresset, June 8

Get ready to rock and roll as the Class of '55 reunites for an unforgettable night celebrating the legendary sounds of Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis!

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (National Theatre screening)

Key Theatre, June 5

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ timeless masterpiece, returning to cinemas.

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until November

The Daleks , Cybermen, Sontarans, Robots, Sea Devils, Silurians and Weeping Angels are just a few of the monsters being showcased at this brand new exhibition.

This must-see displays feature one of the largest collections of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series for over a decade, brought back to life by collectors and special effects technicians. From spaceship models, masks, clothing and weapons to life-size monsters, police boxes and even a replica Tardis console

Summer organ recitals

Peterborough Cathedral, June 11

A series of lunchtime organ recitals from some of the UK’s most talented organists – featuring here Graham Thorpe from Bradford.

Free entry. Retiring collection. No ned to book.