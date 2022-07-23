Pupils who put in hundreds of hours of volunteering work in primary schools and charity shops are celebrating after claiming their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

While some schools were forced to postpone their Duke of Edinburgh Award during Covid-19 and government restrictions, staff at Thomas Deacon Academy introduced their ‘DofE with a difference’ programme. This was designed to enable the academy to still deliver all four sections of the Award, but without the overnight camping.

As part of the Skills, Physical and Volunteering sections of the award, students from Thomas Deacon Academy dedicated 715 hours to volunteering between April 2021 and March 2022, with a social value of £3303.30.

Teachers have spoken of their pride after the pupils claimed the awards

This included tutoring at local primary schools, litter picking, volunteering their time in charity shops, visiting care homes and supporting local good causes, such as Little Miracles.

Colm McCloskey, Head of Character Curriculum at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students and staff involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which offers an invaluable opportunity for students to develop their character and the values we honour across our school.

“Volunteering has a huge impact on our young people and it’s an essential part of the Duke of Edinburgh programme. Through various challenges, all those involved have shown great commitment to the Award and have importantly gone a long way towards building their CVs for the future. It’s been a brilliant effort all-round.”