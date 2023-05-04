This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebration through the Peterborough Telegraph

Thousands of people across Peterborough will be celebrating the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations.

If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Duchess, pictured in New Zealand in 2015 (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

The Peterborough Telegraph is the website serving the whole of Peterborough - and it has a huge digital monthly audience of three million readers.

Its content comes from a team of journalists working across the city’s prestigious weekly newspaper – but there’s now a way you can contribute too.

If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Peterborough Telegraph and potentially in our printed newspaper, it is very easy for you to do.

Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=PET and select ‘Peterborough Telegraph’ from the menu.

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared – for copyright reasons.

Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’

Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in Peterborough the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on peterboroughtoday.co.uk and then in your local newspaper.