Thirteen 'Santas' to leap out of a plane over Peterborough to raise money for children's hospices

A new adrenaline-charged festive feat will see ‘Santas’ leaping out of an aeroplane over Peterborough to raise money for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity has organised the fundraiser which involves participants dressed as Father Christmas taking the plunge at the Sibson Aerodrome near Peterborough, on Saturday, November 29.

The first to join up is a team of 13 courageous colleagues from Graham Plumbers Merchant Fakenham.

The firm made EACH its charity partner for 2025 and has already raised funds from golf events and a summer barbecue. Colleagues have now set themselves a target of £10,000.

Three of the team set to take part in EACH's first Santa Skydive.

“I’m sure there will be a few nerves as the big day gets closer, but only time will tell,” said branch manager Mark Chapman.

“It’s great we’re doing it together, as a group, and, as well as colleagues from the branch, we’re being joined by customers and friends.

“We all feel very strongly about raising funds for EACH. We decided to nominate it as our charity of the year in support of one of our leading customers. Sadly, the customer had a bereavement within the family, and the support they were given really helped.”

Mark is being joined on the day by Joshua Chapman, Andrew Garfirth, Atiq Khan, Rob Doughty, Tim Redford, Jake Stansfield, Aaron Buckie, Darcy Stiebrins, Brett Rix, Michael Findlay, Aiden East and Adam Dann.

The firm has a skydiving ‘Santa’ hanging in their reception area to help attract donations. To show your support and sponsor them, head over to their JustGiving page.

EACH is now looking for other individuals, groups or businesses to sign up the Santa Skydive, via their website.