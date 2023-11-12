Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entrepreneur from Sawtry is celebrating after winning her third national award.

​Emilie Ashwood, who created the virtual office service provider, Ashward VA, three years ago, has just been awarded the prestigious national VA of the Year 2023 - Solo VA award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award recognises Emilie’s achievements with Ashwood VA which takes on the time-consuming administrative tasks and social media management and which allows her clients the freedom to immerse themselves in the running of the business.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilie Ashwood with her national VA of the Year 2023 - Solo VA award.

The award is the third professional accolade she has won over the last two years.

Emilie specialises in supporting small business professionals, particularly in the photography industry.

She said: "Working with photographers has been a particularly remarkable journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My vision, which has come to fruition, was to provide breathing space for these immensely talented individuals, allowing them to focus on what they love: capturing moments behind the lens, without the weight of administrative tasks.

“I strongly believe in always challenging the status quo and maintaining a curiosity that keeps us agile in an ever-evolving business world."

She founded Ashwood VA in 2021 after a rewarding yet high-pressure career in the corporate world made her recognise a need for a more balanced and fulfilling pace of life.