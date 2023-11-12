Third national award for Sawtry-based entrepreneur Emilie
An entrepreneur from Sawtry is celebrating after winning her third national award.
Emilie Ashwood, who created the virtual office service provider, Ashward VA, three years ago, has just been awarded the prestigious national VA of the Year 2023 - Solo VA award.
The award recognises Emilie’s achievements with Ashwood VA which takes on the time-consuming administrative tasks and social media management and which allows her clients the freedom to immerse themselves in the running of the business.
The award is the third professional accolade she has won over the last two years.
Emilie specialises in supporting small business professionals, particularly in the photography industry.
She said: "Working with photographers has been a particularly remarkable journey.
"My vision, which has come to fruition, was to provide breathing space for these immensely talented individuals, allowing them to focus on what they love: capturing moments behind the lens, without the weight of administrative tasks.
“I strongly believe in always challenging the status quo and maintaining a curiosity that keeps us agile in an ever-evolving business world."
She founded Ashwood VA in 2021 after a rewarding yet high-pressure career in the corporate world made her recognise a need for a more balanced and fulfilling pace of life.
In March last year, Emilie was named as runner-up in UK VA Awards Best Newcomer. She followed that up with a winner’s title for the UK VA Awards Best Newcomer in September last year.