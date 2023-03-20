A campaign to get more people who are aged over 50 and claiming benefits into work is being stepped up in Peterborough.

A Jobs Fair for the over 50s is to be held in the city on Friday (March 24) with scores of vacancies expected to be on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the third Jobs Fair aimed specifically at the over-50s that has been held in Peterborough this month alone.

A third Jobs Fair in just one month will be held in Peterborough to help people aged 50 plus back into work.

And it comes as concern grows at the number of over 50s claiming benefits at a time when many companies are struggling to fill record levels of job vacancies.

Three quarters of the rise in economic inactivity since 2019 is attributed to over 50s leaving the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some may have opted to retire during the Covid-19 pandemic, others may have become unable to work through sickness or disability.

It was an issue highlighted by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when he announced in his Spring Budget that £70 million would be allocated for support work to get those over 50s who are currently claiming Universal Credit back into the workplace.

The new support includes a digital Mid-life MOT check to help older workers understand their employment choices, better access to training and a new ‘Returnerships’ programme.

According to new figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions, there were 1,300 people aged 50 and above in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit last month – a drop of 18 per cent on the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, there were 6,430 people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit last month – a drop of 12 per cent or 845 claimants on the same month last year.

Julia Nix, from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills.

"The focus as we move into Spring is to reach out to everyone looking to re-join the jobs market, no matter whether they’re single parents, young people, 50 Plus or have a health condition.

She added: “Increasing the labour force is a key activity in order to help businesses fill their vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Locally we’ve been working with the NHS, Cross Keys and the Armed Forces. To support this we are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies and seminars.”

A Jobcentre spokesperson said: Our second Jobs Fair on March 16 went well with 100 opportunities available and employers, such as Anglian Home Improvements, Diligenta, Coveris, Bee Ethical Active, Avon and various training providers occupying 14 stands.”

Verity Kick, marketing director at mobility products maker Oak Tree Mobility, said: “Research shows that 36 percent of 50 to 69 year olds feel at a disadvantage in the jobs market due to their age.

"Aside from any economic benefit from these Budget measures, they could have a positive effect on fostering more inclusive workplaces for over 50s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad