These are the some of household-name employers that have been proud to call Peterborough home over the decades
Peterborough has been home to numerous big-name companies employing thousands of people for many years.
Changing demand from customers, innovative technology and competition at home and from overseas have taken their toll on some of our former leading names.
Yet they live on in our memories and our photographs show just how times have changed since giants of commerce such as Soda Stream, Freemans Gratton, the building society Norwich & Peterborough and holiday giant Thomas Cook graced the city.
