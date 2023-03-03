Employers provided work for thousands of people in PeterboroughBig

Peterborough has been home to numerous big-name companies employing thousands of people for many years.

Changing demand from customers, innovative technology and competition at home and from overseas have taken their toll on some of our former leading names.

Yet they live on in our memories and our photographs show just how times have changed since giants of commerce such as Soda Stream, Freemans Gratton, the building society Norwich & Peterborough and holiday giant Thomas Cook graced the city.

Stephen Bingham at Soda Stream which had been in Morley Way, Woodston, Peterborough, until its closure in 2003.

Ralph Aldred outside the former Freemans Gratton, which opened its catalogue shopping warehouse in Peterborough in 1969 and once employed 3,000 staff before closing in 2009.

Staff at the former Freemans Gratton in 1992. It had opened its catalogue shopping warehouse in Peterborough in 1969 and once employed 3,000 staff before closing in 2009.

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society's former group HR manager Corrine Wooding, outside its former office in Cathedral Square, Peterborough.