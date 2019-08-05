These are the 12 most expensive properties available in Peterborough
Peterborough may not be known for its high house prices, but if you have money to spend there are plenty of expensive properties on the market.
These are the most expensive 12 places to buy in Peterborough, according to Zoopla.
1. �2.275m
Seven bedroom detached house in Orton Waterville. A Grade II Listed manor house dating back to 1571. Photo: Zoopla
2. �1.25m
Four bedroom detached house in Westwood Park Road. Includes an executive detached house. Photo: Zoopla
3. �1m
11 bedroom property in Burghley Road. Six apartments and a two bedroom detached house. Photo: Zoopla
4. �975,000
Five bed detached house in Newborough. Luxury cattery licensed for 100 cats and a 1.5 acre plot of land. Photo: Zoopla
