4 . Sacrewell Farm

'Fang-tastic' family day out filled with seasonal fun, spooky surprises, and plenty of pumpkins. Creepy Carnivorous Plant Talk – discover the fascinating world of plants that bite back. Treacherous Tales from the Mill – step back in time and listen to spine-tingling stories inside our historic watermill. Eerie Animal Talk – learn all about the creatures of the night (and day!) with our spooky animal talk. Spooktacular Crafts – get creative with hands-on Halloween-inspired activities to take home. For £6 per person, wander through Spooky Trail, visit the enchanting Pumpkin Village, and choose your pumpkin to carve on site. Photo: Sacrewell