Right across Peterborough, there are a range of events to enjoy a fright or a day of family fun, which ever suits you.
There are parties and a whole host of events in venues across the city.
Here the Peterborough Telegraph takes a look at how the city’s top attractions are celebrating Halloween and how you can get involved.
1. Halloween events in Peterborough
See below. Photo: PT
2. Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery
Candlelit Ghost Tours (25, 27 & 31 Oct). Halloween Ghost Walk (29 & 31 Oct). Evening Priestgate Vaults Tours (27 – 31 Oct). After Dark at the WHO-seum – Family Friendly! (28 & 30 Oct). Monster Fun – Family Friendly! (30 & 31 Oct). Reverie – A Dream of Autoimmunity (2 Nov). As darkness falls, the Museum hosts a new performance from artist Joanna Holland. Reverie – A Dream of Autoimmunity tells of young woman, a dreamy new friendship and a curse – turning the relationship chillingly wrong. Photo: PT
3. Queensgate Shopping Centre
The Monster Trail & Pumpkin Patch. Central Square (outside Primark, Queensgate Shopping Centre) every day until Wednesday, 11am–3pm. Complete the trail and grab your free pumpkin. Photo: Queensgate
4. Sacrewell Farm
'Fang-tastic' family day out filled with seasonal fun, spooky surprises, and plenty of pumpkins. Creepy Carnivorous Plant Talk – discover the fascinating world of plants that bite back. Treacherous Tales from the Mill – step back in time and listen to spine-tingling stories inside our historic watermill. Eerie Animal Talk – learn all about the creatures of the night (and day!) with our spooky animal talk. Spooktacular Crafts – get creative with hands-on Halloween-inspired activities to take home. For £6 per person, wander through Spooky Trail, visit the enchanting Pumpkin Village, and choose your pumpkin to carve on site. Photo: Sacrewell