There are a large variety of pumpkin patches only a short drive from the city for families to enjoy.
Below are a selection of the best.
1. Pumpkin patches in and around Peterborough
See below. Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Sacrewell Farm
For £6 per child, wander through the Spooky Trail and visit the enchanting Pumpkin Village to choose your own, which can be carved on site. Photo: Sacrewell
3. Fotheringhay Pumpkin Patch, Stonepit Lodge Farm
Free entry, open 10am - 4pm October 27th - 31st. Photo: FPP
4. Rusty's Great Pumpkin Patch at Worzals, Lynn Rd, Walton Highway, Wisbech
Standard Pumpkin Patch ticket (includes 1 free pumpkin) £9.95. Pumpkin Patch + Play Area Ticket £13.95. Photo: Worzals