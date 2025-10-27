Pumpkin picking in Peterborough: The best pumpkin patches to visit this Halloween

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 02:01 GMT
Discover the best pumpkin picking spots in and around Peterborough for a fun Halloween 2025 experience with your family.

There are a large variety of pumpkin patches only a short drive from the city for families to enjoy.

Below are a selection of the best.

See below.

1. Pumpkin patches in and around Peterborough

See below. Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
For £6 per child, wander through the Spooky Trail and visit the enchanting Pumpkin Village to choose your own, which can be carved on site.

2. Sacrewell Farm

For £6 per child, wander through the Spooky Trail and visit the enchanting Pumpkin Village to choose your own, which can be carved on site. Photo: Sacrewell

Photo Sales
Free entry, open 10am - 4pm October 27th - 31st.

3. Fotheringhay Pumpkin Patch, Stonepit Lodge Farm

Free entry, open 10am - 4pm October 27th - 31st. Photo: FPP

Photo Sales
Standard Pumpkin Patch ticket (includes 1 free pumpkin) £9.95. Pumpkin Patch + Play Area Ticket £13.95.

4. Rusty's Great Pumpkin Patch at Worzals, Lynn Rd, Walton Highway, Wisbech

Standard Pumpkin Patch ticket (includes 1 free pumpkin) £9.95. Pumpkin Patch + Play Area Ticket £13.95. Photo: Worzals

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice