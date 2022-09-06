The residents and staff at Barchester Longueville Court care home, in Orton Longueville, were visited by therapy pets to mark World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this September.

The home was visited by Shetland ponies Pickles and Charlie, as well as dogs Daisy and Pearl, who the residents got to meet, stroke and play with.

Lindsey, from Pixie and Pickles Adventures – a company who offer therapy sessions to care homes and care institutions – said: “The ponies had a wonderful afternoon.

“I don’t think they have ever had so much attention. It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, and I think it is fair to say Pickles and Charlie have a new fan club.”

Therapy dogs Daisy and Pearl are regular visitors at Longueville Court, belonging to the home’s activities manager Michaella. The pair visit the home every ten days.

Longueville Court general manager, Constantin Ullian, said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Pickles and Charlie were able to visit.

“It was brilliant to be able to ask Lindsey questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Take a look at the next 12 photographs of residents playing with the animals:

