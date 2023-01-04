Reptili, in Scalford Drive, Welland, is home to an array of creatures great and small

Peterborough’s newest reptile store is now offering reptile-lovers a variety of weird and wonderful pets – from snakes to chameleons, and scorpions to tarantulas.

"At the moment we’ve got 18 display enclosures – but it varies,” Reptili’s store manager Tom Smith of Reptili, in Scalford Drive, Welland, said.

“We also have some out the back, depending on which enclosures they are in.

“Currently we’ve got a Hermann's tortoise, a Bosc monitor, frilled dragon; boa constrictor, white-eyed crocodile skink, green anole lizard, giant day gecko, albino horned frog, red-eyed tree frog, blue-eyed white tree frog, green-eyed gecko, mossy gecko, morning geckos, panther chameleon and bearded dragons.”

The store also boasts a range of invertebrates.

“This including mantis, scorpions and tarantulas – but they change all the time.

“Bearded dragons are top of the list for the most popular reptile we have. The rarer reptiles we have at the moment are the frilled dragons. You don’t see them around too often because they don’t have many eggs and there are not many breeders.”

Reptili is open from 11am – 5pm on Mondays, 10am – 6pm from Tuesday through to Friday, 9am – 5.30pm on Saturdays, and 12pm – 4pm on Sundays.

The Peterborough Telegraph recently got to take a closer look at some of the reptiles available at the store, which can be viewed below:

1. Reptili reptile shop The weird and wonderful reptiles at Reptili Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Reptili reptile shop Panther chameleon Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Reptili reptile shop Store manager Tom Smith with a hermanns tortoise Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Reptili reptile shop Frilled dragon Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales